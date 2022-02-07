White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top science adviser Eric Lander has resigned after the White House confirmed that an internal investigation found credible evidence that he mistreated his staff. It marks the first Cabinet-level departure of the Biden administration. Press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden accepted Lander’s resignation Monday with “gratitude for his work … on the pandemic, the Cancer Moonshot, climate change, and other key priorities.” The White House rebuked Lander over his treatment of his staff, but initially signaled he would be allowed to remain on the job, despite Biden’s Inauguration Day assertion that would fire anyone who shows disrespect to others “on the spot.”