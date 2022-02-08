India summons S. Korean envoy over Facebook post on Kashmir

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s foreign ministry says it has summoned South Korea’s ambassador to protest against a social media post about disputed Kashmir by Hyundai Motor’s partner in Pakistan. Hyundai, a South Korean automobile manufacturer, is facing a severe backlash in India since its partner in Pakistan expressed solidarity on Facebook with the people of Kashmir. The post was made by Pakistan’s Nishat Group, the country’s largest business conglomerate. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, which both claim the region in its entirety. Hyundai is India’s second-largest car seller.