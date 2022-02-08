UK to require porn sites to verify users are 18 or older

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government says all pornography websites will be legally required to verify that users are 18 or older as part of new online safety rules. Under the government’s draft online safety bill, porn sites will be required to protect children from accessing them. Companies could use secure age verification technology to confirm a user has a credit card, or use a third-party service to confirm a user’s age against government data. Officials said that if sites fail to conform they can be fined up to 10% of their annual global turnover. Their sites could also be blocked in the U.K. by the communications regulator, and the companies’ bosses could be held criminally liable.