Neil Young tells Spotify workers to ‘get out of that place’

NEW YORK (AP) — Neil Young isn’t satisfied with urging his fellow musicians to join him in taking their music off the streaming service Spotify. Now he wants company employees to quit their jobs before it “eats up your soul.” In a message on his website Monday, Young said company CEO Daniel Ek is a bigger problem than popular podcaster Joe Rogan. He said Ek is more concerned with numbers than creativity. Young helped launch the protest against Spotify by asking that his music be taken off the service because he said Rogan helped spread misinformation about COVID-19. It has since expanded, with several past Rogan episodes pulled from Spotify because he used the N-word.