A sign of ransomware growth: Gangs now arbitrate disputes

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new report says cyber criminal gangs are getting increasingly adept at hacking and becoming more professional, even setting up an arbitration system to resolve payment disputes among themselves. The report issued Wednesday by the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom paints a bleak picture of ransomware trends in 2021. Ransomware gangs hack targets and hold their data hostage through encryption. The gangs caused widespread havoc last year with high-profile attacks on the world’s largest meat-packing company, the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline and other targets. The U.S. National Security Agency says addressing ransomware is a “significant focus.”