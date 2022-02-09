Skip to Content
CVS Health tops 4Q forecasts, reaffirms 2022 outlook

COVID-19 vaccines and tests for the virus helped push CVS Health past fourth-quarter expectations. But the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager reaffirmed and did not raise a 2022 forecast it laid out in December, and its shares slid in early-morning trading. CVS Health Corp. posted adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share in the final quarter of 2021, as total revenue grew 10% to $76.6 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $1.83 per share on $75.66 billion in revenue, according to FactSet. CVS Health operates one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains with nearly 10,000 retail locations. 

