In ‘KIMI,’ Soderbergh, Kravitz build a classic tech thriller

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Steven Soderbergh loves a good thriller. So he was especially excited when his old friend David Koepp, who wrote “Panic Room,” brought him the script for “KIMI,” a classic, edge-of-your-seat thriller about a home assistant device that records what may have been a murder and the tech worker (Zoë Kravitz) who hears it. It debuts on HBO Max Thursday. Soderbergh knew he needed someone with a particular star presence to play his lead, who has to carry the movie and had wanted to work with Kravitz for a while. For her, it was a refreshing departure from the marathon production of “The Batman.”