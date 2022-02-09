Red Bull F1 clinches new $500M title sponsorship with Oracle

By ROB HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — The Red Bull Formula One team has secured a new title sponsorship worth around $500 million with technology firm Oracle, placing it among the most lucrative commercial deals in sports. The five-year deal is a lift to the team ahead of the season when Max Verstappen will be looking to defend his world title in a new Oracle Red Bull Racing car that was also revealed. Financial details weren’t disclosed but a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press it was worth around $100 million a year. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential terms.