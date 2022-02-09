WHO: Global COVID-19 case counts decline 17% in latest week

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says coronavirus case counts have fallen 17% worldwide over the last week compared to the previous week. The new figures include a 50% drop in the United States. Global deaths have declined 7%. The weekly epidemiological report from the U.N. health agency was released late Tuesday. It shows the omicron variant is increasingly dominant and makes up nearly 97% of all cases. Just over 3% were of the delta variant. WHO reported more than 19 million new cases of COVID-19 in total and under 68,000 new deaths during the week from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.