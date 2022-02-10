Every song he made: Sting sells music catalog to Universal

By The Associated Press

Sting is selling every song he wrote. The British singer-songwriter is selling his music catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group. The company didn’t disclose the price when it announced the deal on Thursday. Sting is the latest in a line of music stars who are selling their catalogs to investors who license the music for commercials, movies, TV shows and streaming services. Sting’s deal includes his work with the Police, who scored hits like “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne” and “Message in a Bottle.” It also covers his solo work such as “Fields of Gold.” Recently Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and others have made similar deals.