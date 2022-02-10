States get go-ahead to build electric car charging stations

By HOPE YEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — States are being given the go-ahead to build a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations that would place new or upgraded stations every 50 miles along interstate highways. It’s part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of the zero-emission cars. The administration on Thursday announced the availability of $5 billion in federal funds to states under President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law, sketching out a vision of seamless climate-friendly car travel from coast to coast. Under new requirements issued by the Transportation Department, states can begin construction by this fall if they focus first on highway routes rather than neighborhoods.