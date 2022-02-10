TV revenue: EPL earns more from overseas rights for 1st time

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — For the first time since the Premier League began 30 years ago, more cash will be generated from overseas broadcasters for the next three seasons than for domestic rights. Clubs were informed by the league at a meeting of top executives on Thursday that it projects 5.3 billion pounds ($7.2 billion) will be generated from foreign rights once deals are concluded, up from 4.1 billion pounds in the current three-season cycle. The windfall surpasses the 5.1 billion pounds being generated for the domestic rights.