FDA delays meeting on COVID vaccines for kids under 5

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MATTHEW PERRONE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators have delayed a public meeting to review a COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5. The agency said it wants to see more data from Pfizer before proceeding. Friday’s extraordinary announcement comes just days before the Food and Drug Administration’s outside experts were set to evaluate the first data on COVID-19 vaccinations in toddlers and babies. The FDA said it was pushing back the meeting to allow time for Pfizer to provide more data on a three-dose regimen of the vaccine.