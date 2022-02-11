US judge strikes down Biden climate damage cost estimate

By MATTHEW BROWN, MATTHEW DALY and KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Friday blocked the Biden administration’s attempt to put greater emphasis on the potential damage from greenhouse gas emissions in the federal rulemaking process. Known as the “social cost of carbon,” the estimate is a key component of federal rules for oil and gas drilling, automobiles and other industries. On his first day in office, President Joe Biden restored a higher cost estimate set in 2016. The Biden administration’s revival of a higher figure would make rules aimed at addressing climate change more economically justifiable. Republican attorneys general led by Louisiana’s Jeff Landry said Biden’s action illegally exceeded his authority by basing the figure on global considerations.