Swiss voters consider public aid plan for newspapers, media

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — It’s a widespread lament: Many traditional newspapers, especially small local ones, and other media outlets have seen subscriptions dry up as international internet behemoths swoop in on their traditional advertising markets. In Switzerland, the government wants to help — but voters get the final say in what polls suggest is becoming an increasingly tight contest. Voters on Sunday were casting ballots on a government plan passed in June to inject more than 150 million francs (about $163 million) into broadcast and print media every year, including supporting early-morning newspaper delivery and online media to the tune of 70 million francs (nearly $76 million) annually.