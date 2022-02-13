1 dead, 8 hospitalized after spiked drinks in Bavarian bar

BERLIN (AP) — German police say one man has died and eight others have been hospitalized in serious condition after drinking spiked drinks at a bar in Bavaria. The man who died was 52 years old and the others are between 33 and 52. German news agency dpa reported Monday that due to the ongoing investigation they did not want to say what the group of people had been drinking but said they had ordered and shared one bottle. Local media reported they had all been drinking from a bottle of Champagne. The incident happened Saturday night in the Bavarian town of Weiden. Police arrived at the bar amd they found people lying on the ground with cramps and eight of them were hospitalized