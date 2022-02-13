Port of Savannah reports record cargo volumes for January

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Port of Savannah has added another month to its streak of record cargo volumes amid a surge that’s forced U.S. seaports to scramble to meet demand. The Georgia Ports Authority reported nearly 480,000 container units of imports and exports moved across Savannah’s docks last month. That’s an increase of 4% compared with January 2021, when cargo volumes were already unusually high. Business has been booming at U.S. seaports as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Port officials said Savannah posted record container numbers for all 12 months of last year.