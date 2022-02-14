Billionaire who flew SpaceX last year going back into orbit

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The billionaire who flew on his own SpaceX flight last year is headed back up, aiming for an even higher orbit. Tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman announced Monday that he will make another private spaceflight launching from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. It will be the first of three crew SpaceX flights to try out new tech, culminating in the first flight of the company’s new Starship with people on board. Plans call for Isaacman and three others, including two SpaceX engineers, to blast off aboard a Falcon rocket no earlier than November on a five-day trip. Isaacman said he and SpaceX are sharing the cost.