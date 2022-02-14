Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 1:31 PM

Insider Q&A: NIH official on testing for infectiousness

KTVZ

By MATTHEW PERRONE
AP Health Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. health official suggests there may never be a test to measure whether someone who had COVID-19 is still infectious. Dr. Bruce Tromberg is in charge of fixing the country’s long-troubled COVID-19 testing system. His division at the National Institutes of Health controls $1.5 billion in federal funding intended to rapidly expand and advance testing. The initiative has funded dozens of companies that have increased U.S. testing capacity by more than 1 billion tests. Tromberg says infectiousness is a complex question influenced by vaccination status, behavior and setting. He says it’s unrealistic to think that tests can be the final word.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content