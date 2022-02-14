Japan economy grew last quarter on better spending, exports

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — The government says Japan’s economy grew at an annual pace of 5.4% last quarter with boosts from improved consumer spending and exports. Japan’s real gross domestic product, or GDP, grew 1.3% in October-December from the previous quarter. Economic growth got a boost when measures to curb the spread of coronavirus infections were lifted last year. But the future remains uncertain after Tokyo and other areas of Japan resumed restrictions as the omicron variant fueled a surge. For 2021, the world’s third-largest economy grew 1.7%, marking its first growth in three years.