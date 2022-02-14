Patagonia, others threaten to boycott major outdoor show

By THOMAS PEIPERT

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — An environmental conservation group and two dozen outdoor recreation companies, including Patagonia, REI and The North Face, say they will boycott the Outdoor Retailer trade show if it’s moved from Denver back to Salt Lake City. The group called The Conservation Alliance is accusing Utah’s leaders of trying to chip away at protections for national monuments and public lands. The biannual show was moved to Denver after Utah lawmakers asked President Donald Trump in February 2017 to repeal the newly designated Bears Ears National Monument. Outdoor Retailer’s owner, Emerald X, has surveyed attendees and is considering moving the show after its contact with Denver expires this year.