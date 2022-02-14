Pressure mounts on Congress to curb lawmaker stock trading

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure is building for Congress to pass legislation that would curtail lawmakers’ ability to speculate on the stock market. Public anger over congressional stock trading has mounted since the first tremors of the pandemic. That’s when lawmakers stirred outrage by collectively buying and selling millions of dollars worth of stock after receiving warnings of the coming disruption from the virus. Now, with much of the Democratic agenda stalled in a narrowly divided Congress, influential leaders in both parties have called for action following a steady stream of revelations about questionable trades by lawmakers.