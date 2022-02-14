Sweden recommends fourth COVID vaccine dose to older people

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Authorities in Sweden have recommended a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to people over age 80 and those living in nursing homes or getting home care. Officials said Monday the fourth shot must be administered no earlier than four months after the previous shot. The Scandinavian country’s chief epidemiologist said in a statement from the Swedish Public Health Agency that a fourth dose ”strengthens the protection” against severe disease. Sweden has stood out among European nations for most of the pandemic for its comparatively hands-off response. The country never went into lockdown or closes businesses.