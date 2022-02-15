Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 3:01 AM

EXPLAINER: Will burglar alarms still work after 3G shutdown?

KTVZ

By TALI ARBEL
AP Technology Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — As telecom companies rev up the newest generation of mobile service, called 5G, they’re shutting down old networks — a costly, years-in-the-works process that’s now prompting calls for a delay because a lot of products out there still rely on the old standard, 3G. AT&T in mid-February is the first to shut down its 3G network, with the other major U.S. carriers doing so later this year. AT&T says a delay in retiring the network will hurt its service quality. The Federal Communications Commission, the U.S. regulator, says it is working on safeguards. 

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content