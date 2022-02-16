CNN probe complete, yet mysteries on Cuomo, Zucker remain

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s parent company says its investigation into circumstances surrounding the firing of anchor Chris Cuomo and ouster of network chief Jeff Zucker is complete. Yet there are still unanswered questions regarding the case, and WarnerMedia said it would not be releasing details about what was found by the law firm hired to look into it. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar told CNN employees about violations of news standards by the ousted employees, but it was not made clear what they were. The case has caused turmoil at the news organization at a time it is about to undergo a change of corporate management.