European companies’ Russian ties could make sanctions tough

By DAVID McHUGH and COLLEEN BARRY

Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — It’s not simple for Europe to plan sanctions against Russia in case it invades Ukraine. Sanctions would seek to maximize the pain for the Kremlin, its key banks and energy companies but also avoid jeopardizing the continent’s Russian-dependent energy supplies or inflicting too much damage on European companies with strong ties to Russia. Big European corporate names that do business in Russia include Germany’s Siemens AG, Italian tiremaker Pirelli and automakers like Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz. Some European corporations have factories and major partnerships in Russia and hoping for a diplomatic solution. Some companies say their goals haven’t changed despite the tensions.