Bill averting federal shutdown clears initial Senate hurdle

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has voted 65-30 to start debating legislation averting a weekend government shutdown. The bill would keep agencies afloat through March 11. Leaders hope that would give bipartisan bargainers enough time to finally reach a deal financing federal agencies until fall. Without the current legislation, federal spending authority will expire Saturday. The House approved the legislation last week with both parties’ backing. The process has had minimal drama, with neither side believing it would benefit by forcing an election-year shutdown. In exchange for allowing quick votes on the bill, Republicans want votes on proposals halting federal vaccine mandates and prodding Congress to write balanced budgets.