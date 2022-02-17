China rejects US trade complaint, criticizes Washington

BEIJING (AP) — China has rejected a U.S. accusation that Beijing is failing to live up to its market-opening commitments in a new round of complaints as companies wait for the two governments to restart talks on ending a tariff war. The Ministry of Commerce criticized the Biden administration for saying it is developing new ways to deal with Chinese trade tactics. The chief U.S. trade envoy said Beijing has “expanded its state-led, non-market approach” instead of carrying out market-opening promises made when it joined the World Trade Organization in 2001. The Ministry of Commerce rejected that as “completely at odds with the facts.”