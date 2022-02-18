Chinese anti-graft agency investigates telecom boss

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese anti-corruption agency is investigating a former general manager of one of the country’s three major state-owned phone carriers. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said Li Guohua of China Unicom is suspected of “severe violations of discipline and law.” It gave no details. Thousands of Chinese officials and executives of state-owned companies have been ensnared in a long-running crackdown on embezzlement, taking bribes and other misbehavior. China Unicom is one of the world’s biggest mobile phone carriers and also operates fixed-line internet and digital TV services.