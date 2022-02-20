Australia welcomes back tourists with toy koalas, Tim Tams

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — International tourists and business travelers are arriving in Australia with few restrictions for the first time in almost two years after the government lifted some of the most draconian pandemic measures of any democracy in the world. Vaccinated travelers were greeted at Sydney’s airport by jubilant well-wishers waving toy koalas and favorite Australian foods including Tim Tams chocolate cookies and jars of Vegemite spread. Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said all travelers’ vaccination status would be checked. Tourism Australia expects tourist numbers to take two years to rebound to pre-pandemic levels.