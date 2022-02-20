Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 6:08 AM

BEIJING SNAPSHOT: As Olympics ebb, smartphone synchronicity

KTVZ

By TED ANTHONY
AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — As part of the closing ceremony for the most locked-down and sequestered Olympics in human history, a carefully curated crowd watched as the famed Bird’s Nest stadium as a warm and humanistic show unfolded. The show was directed by famed Chinese director Zhang Yimou. It burst with color and music and energy and even joy but felt disconnected from a COVID-compartmentalized Winter Games. As the flame was about to be extinguished, the crowd took out their phones and waved them as they swayed to music.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content