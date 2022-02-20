Leak gives details on over 30,000 Credit Suisse bank clients

BERLIN (AP) — A German newspaper and other media say a leak of data from Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second-biggest bank, reveals details of the accounts of more than 30,000 clients — some of them unsavory — and points to possible failures of due diligence in checks on many customers. Credit Suisse said it “strongly rejects the allegations and insinuations about the bank’s purported business practices.” The German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung said it received the data anonymously through a secure digital mailbox over a year ago. The newspaper said it evaluated the data, which ranged from the 1940s until well into the last decade, along with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and dozens of media partners.