All-clear after explosion at huge Louisiana refinery; 1 hurt

GARYVILLE, La. (AP) — A huge Louisiana oil refinery has been rocked by an explosion and fire that injured one worker. Officials later gave the all-clear sign, but it was not immediately clear what caused the morning blast at the Marathon Petroleum Corp. plant in Garyville, between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Marathon says one contract worker was injured after the explosion and taken to a health care facility to be evaluated as a precaution. Louisiana State Police say authorities are investigating the cause. According to Marathon’s website, the facility along the Mississippi River has a refining capacity of 578,000 barrels per calendar day, making it one of the largest in the country.