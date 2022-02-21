Howard gets $2M grant to digitize Black newspaper archive

By TALI ARBEL

AP Business Writer

Howard University has received a $2 million donation to digitize a major collection of Black newspaper archives in hopes of making it more broadly available to researchers and the general public. The Black Press Archives contains over 2,000 newspaper titles from the U.S. and countries in Africa and the Caribbean. It includes well-known U.S. papers like the Chicago Defender and New York Amsterdam News as well as publications in French, Xhosa and Kiswahili. But most of the collection has been inaccessible to the public, with only a small percentage of materials microfilmed and the physical copies fragile.