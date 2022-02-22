Skip to Content
AP National Business
Biden's full plate: Ukraine, inflation, low public approval

JOSH BOAK
Associated Press

President Joe Biden finds himself in a split-screen presidency as Russia starts to invade Ukraine. He's juggling a geopolitical crisis on Tuesday, but his other scheduled appearance was to discuss supply chains for minerals used in electronics.  Biden is grappling with the prospect of a European land war that will only add to inflation problems at home. But he's also tending to a daunting set of additional domestic challenges and must-do tasks at a time of sinking public approval. The president says he wants to insulate Americans from the "pain" of sanctions against Russia that could cause higher gasoline prices.

Associated Press

