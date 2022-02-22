Olympics say goodbye to Asia after 4-year, star-crossed run

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The Olympics have said goodbye to Asia after a star-crossed run, and it’s unclear when they’ll be back after the continent hosted four of the last eight Games. The earliest the Summer Games could return is 2036, and the favorite could be the world’s most populous country — not China, as you might expect, but India. India’s population is expected to overtake China’s 1.4 billion in the next decade, and it’s lobbying for the western city of Ahmedabad to be the host city for 2036, with events elsewhere, including New Delhi. In a show of support, the International Olympic Committee has scheduled the annual meeting of its full membership for next year in the western Indian metropolis of Mumbai.