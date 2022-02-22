Tonga’s internet finally restored 5 weeks after big eruption

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Tonga’s main internet connection to the rest of the world has finally been restored more than five weeks after a huge volcanic eruption and tsunami severed a crucial undersea cable. Three people in Tonga were killed by the Jan. 15 tsunami and dozens of homes destroyed. The fiber-optic cable is fully operational again after being reconnected Tuesday. Elon Musk’s SpaceX company has also been helping restore connections through its network of low-orbit satellites called Starlink. Meanwhile, Tonga has been grappling with its first outbreak of the coronavirus. The country of 105,000 people has begun easing some restrictions after initially imposing a lockdown.