Lowe’s posts strong Q4 results on strong housing market

NEW YORK (AP) — Lowe’s Cos., the nation’s second-largest home improvement chain, offered an upbeat annual outlook after reporting strong fiscal fourth-quarter results that showed a still sizzling housing market. The report follows a robust report from larger rival Home Depot. Lowe’s, based in Mooresville, North Carolina, said that it earned $1.21 billion, or $1.78 per share, for the quarter ended Jan. 28. The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $21.34 billion in the period. Earnings and revenue both beat Wall Street expectations. Lowe’s also forecast results for the current year ahead of estimates. 

