Asia shares rise after US rebound amid sanctions on Ukraine

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher after U.S. stocks recovered toward the end of a wild trading day, as the world slapped sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Benchmarks rose in Japan, South Korea, Australia and Shanghai but fell in Hong Kong. Japan announced additional sanctions on Russia, including freezing the assets of Russian groups, banks and individuals and suspending exports of semiconductors. Prices for oil and other commodities rose sharply, adding to worries over inflation. Despite uncertainty about the Ukraine and concerns about COVID-19 the turnaround on Wall Street seemed to buoy Asian shares.