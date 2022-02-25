EU finance chiefs grapple with economic fallout from attack

BRUSSELS (AP) — After the political outrage against Russia comes the economic reckoning. Finance ministers of the 19 countries that use the euro gathered Friday in Paris to weigh the economic fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting European Union sanctions. The EU, and allies like the U.S., are trying to starve Russia of international capital and key industrial technologies. EU government heads approved new penalties at an emergency meeting Thursday evening, and they will be submitted for approval to EU foreign ministers Friday. Some national leaders acknowledged the pain of sanctions also would be felt in Europe. The EU faces considerable costs because of close economic ties with Russia.