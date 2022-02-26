Delta suspends codesharing with Russia’s Aeroflot airline

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines has suspended its partnership with Russian national airline Aeroflot following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Atlanta-based Delta on Friday said the decision was effective immediately. The partnership allowed Delta and Aeroflot customers to book flights on the other airline to complete travel itineraries. Delta says it doesn’t operate flights to Ukraine or Russia and its announcement came after Britain on Thursday banned Aeroflot from flying into the country. The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have decided to close their airspace to Russian airlines. Slovenia and the Czech Republic also did so because of the invasion of Ukraine.