War via TikTok: Russia’s new tool for propaganda machine

Russia is revving up its sophisticated propaganda machine as its military advances in Ukraine. Analysts who monitor propaganda and disinformation say they’ve seen a sharp increase in online activity linked to the Russian state in recent weeks. That’s in keeping with Russia’s strategy of using social media and state-run outlets to galvanize domestic support while seeking to destabilize the Western alliance. The activity includes an army of trolls and bots spreading pro-Russian propaganda, as well as clever TikTok videos that combine humor and Russian nationalism. Experts say it’s a reminder that the internet has changed the way nations go to war.