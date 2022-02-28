German envoy to raise energy security, climate on US visit

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s vice chancellor is traveling to Washington for talks with U.S. officials that will focus on energy security and the need to ramp up renewable energy in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Germany gets a large share of its energy from Russia in the form of coal, oil and gas. The invasion of Ukraine last week was sharply condemned by Berlin, which joined other Western nations in imposing sanctions against Russia and halted the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck is due to meet with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and climate envoy John Kerry during his two-day trip.