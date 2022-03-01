‘Undisguised terror’: Russia’s Kharkiv strike chills Ukraine

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians are seeing in the dust and debris and the dead in Kharkiv’s central Freedom Square what might become of other cities if Russia’s invasion isn’t countered in time. A Russia military strike hit the center of Ukraine’s second-largest city on Tuesday that badly damaged the symbolic Soviet-era regional administration building. An emergency official said the bodies of at least six people had been pulled from the ruins and at least 20 other people were wounded. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack on the square “frank, undisguised terror. Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget.”