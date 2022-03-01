Vatican judge tosses defense motions as fraud trial advances

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A Vatican tribunal has resoundingly rejected defense motions to dismiss a landmark financial fraud case. The case involves the Holy See’s bungled 350 million-euro ($301 million) real estate investment in a London property. Judge Giuseppe Pignatone on Tuesday read aloud his rejection of two-dozen defense arguments from the past seven months that sought to have the charges dropped against the 10 defendants. The judge ruled the trial will go ahead with the questioning of a cardinal later this month. Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a former top Vatican official, is expected to be asked about allegations he funneled Holy See money to a Sardinian charity run by his brother. All the defendants deny wrong-doing.