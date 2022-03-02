Skip to Content
Judge gives more time for Purdue Pharma settlement talks

By GEOFF MULVIHILL and JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press

A judge said he is extending legal protections for members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma by another three weeks to buy time to work out a new settlement to thousands of lawsuits over the opioid crisis. Also Wednesday, the mediator trying to broker a legal settlement between the company and a group of attorneys general said in a court filing that she would stay on the job, an indication that a deal could be getting closer. Advocates for those hurt by the drugs have been frustrated that so few details about the negotiations have been made public.

