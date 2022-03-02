US, allies weaponizing sanctions to curb Russian aggression

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and U.S. allies in a matter of days have weaponized the global economy against Russia for invading Ukraine. The resulting destruction has been devastatingly fast. The sanctions almost instantly put Russian President Vladimir Putin on the defensive against skyrocketing inflation. Russia’s central bank was left unable to tap foreign reserves and is trying to use what resources it has to slow the ruble’s steep decline. The sanctions reflect a massive change in how conflicts can be waged in a world that’s globalized, digital and highly dependent on accessing money. Ukrainian parliament member Oleksandra Ustinova met with U.S. senators on Tuesday to advocate for more sanctions.