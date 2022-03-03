Delivery robots with Russian ties pulled from 2 US campuses

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

Two U.S. university campuses are losing their food-delivery robots for now because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Grubhub said Thursday that it is ending its partnership with Russian tech company Yandex and pulling 100 Yandex-made food-delivery robots from the campuses of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, and the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona. Chicago-based Grubhub said it is working with both campuses to find alternatives. Chicago-based Grubhub said it is working with both campuses to find alternatives. Grubhub had been using the robots to deliver food on campus at Ohio State since August. The company launched robot delivery at the University of Arizona last November. A message seeking comment from left with a U.S.-based spokesperson for Yandex.