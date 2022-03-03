Harvard senior’s Disney-inspired Korean musical a hit online

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Harvard student has gone viral on TikTok with a Korean folktale-inspired musical she hopes becomes the next big Disney princess film. Julia Riew’s short videos show her transforming into an animated princess as she belts out her original songs. The 22-year-old Korean American hopes her musical follows the same trajectory of other successful projects crowdsourced on TikTok. Riew says the show has already sparked interest from film and theater producers. Supporters have even taken to creating visuals and animations to help bring the story to life. Riew’s musical draws on a Korean folktale about a young woman who ends up in a faraway kingdom and must journey home.