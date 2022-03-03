Pelosi supports halting Russian oil imports to US: ‘Ban it’

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she supports banning Russian oil imports to the U.S. Amid the escalating war in Ukraine, Pelosi she’s “all for” blocking Russian oil. “Ban it,” she said Thursday. It’s a hefty nod of support that could strengthen President Joe Biden’s hand in seeking to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime. Biden has been reluctant to curb Russian oil shipments that would reduce U.S. and global supplies. Gas prices at the pump are already climbing for Americans. But Republicans widely back an oil import ban and Pelosi’s support gives it currency. The White House has said all tools remain on the table.